Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $9,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 127,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,517,000 after purchasing an additional 72,280 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 345.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,608,000 after purchasing an additional 48,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $212.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE CCI opened at $135.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.49. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

