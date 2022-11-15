Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Golden Entertainment worth $9,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GDEN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,908,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,873 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 27.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,066,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,978,000 after buying an additional 441,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 20.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,322,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,780,000 after acquiring an additional 227,562 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 747,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,392,000 after acquiring an additional 18,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 658,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,224,000 after acquiring an additional 139,435 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock opened at $43.68 on Tuesday. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.64.

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.12). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $278.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.92 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CBRE Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

In other Golden Entertainment news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $474,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,623,010.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the following segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery, convenience and liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

