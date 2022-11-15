Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,234 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Alleghany worth $9,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 169.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alleghany by 1,266.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 716.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 581.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alleghany during the second quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alleghany in a research note on Monday. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock.

Alleghany Stock Performance

Alleghany Profile

NYSE:Y opened at $847.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.53. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $585.10 and a 1 year high of $862.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $844.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $838.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

