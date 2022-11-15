My DeFi Pet (DPET) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $494,922.26

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 14th. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $890,132.85 and $494,922.26 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0551 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $280.69 or 0.01685900 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00013652 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00036728 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00054801 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000538 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.54 or 0.01781119 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.