Nano (XNO) Market Capitalization Tops $79.39 Million

Nano (XNO) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 15th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00003533 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. Nano has a market cap of $79.39 million and approximately $671,482.69 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16,871.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.98 or 0.00343784 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022485 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00121380 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.51 or 0.00761974 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.84 or 0.00615671 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005911 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00231748 BTC.

Nano Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.