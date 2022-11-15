Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Bought by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nasdaq Stock Performance

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $119,406.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,509.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $119,406.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,509.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,496 shares of company stock worth $1,999,057. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.80. 75,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,212,927. The company has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $71.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.09 and a 200 day moving average of $56.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

See Also

