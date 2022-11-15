Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NDAQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.33 to $66.67 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.44.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.79. 2,372,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,566,912. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.34. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $71.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $740,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,372,627.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,496 shares of company stock worth $1,999,057. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 200.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,693,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,761,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 208.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,205,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,635,000 after acquiring an additional 17,020,720 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,164,000 after acquiring an additional 126,348 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 199.2% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,084,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,818 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 152.6% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,150,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111,850 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

