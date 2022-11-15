Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2022

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NDAQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.33 to $66.67 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.44.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.79. 2,372,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,566,912. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.34. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $71.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $740,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,372,627.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,496 shares of company stock worth $1,999,057. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 200.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,693,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,761,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 208.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,205,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,635,000 after acquiring an additional 17,020,720 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,164,000 after acquiring an additional 126,348 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 199.2% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,084,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,818 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 152.6% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,150,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111,850 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

See Also

Stock Target Advisor logo

Analyst Recommendations for Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.