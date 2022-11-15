National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Downgraded by Barrington Research

Barrington Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NCMI. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National CineMedia in a research report on Sunday. They set a sell rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on National CineMedia from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark lowered National CineMedia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National CineMedia currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.00.

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $0.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.75.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 4,516,890 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $4,065,201.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,932,382 shares in the company, valued at $11,639,143.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 36.0% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 85,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 22,741 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

