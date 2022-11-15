National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Shares Gap Down to $39.33

Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.33, but opened at $37.10. National Research shares last traded at $37.10, with a volume of 1 shares.

National Research Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $920.20 million, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.94.

National Research Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. National Research’s payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Insider Transactions at National Research

Institutional Trading of National Research

In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $32,269.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,660,844 shares in the company, valued at $189,183,657.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold a total of 246,555 shares of company stock worth $9,814,070 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in National Research by 27.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in National Research by 3.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in National Research by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 47,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in National Research by 6.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in National Research by 4.4% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

