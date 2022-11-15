National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Citigroup

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.91% from the company’s previous close.

EYE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on National Vision from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on National Vision to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on National Vision from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on National Vision from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of National Vision in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, National Vision presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.43.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $39.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 1.51. National Vision has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $51.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,764,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,517,000 after buying an additional 2,337,112 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,444 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,411,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,638,000 after purchasing an additional 515,072 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,994,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,464,000 after purchasing an additional 258,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,763,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,247,000 after purchasing an additional 37,789 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

