Nblh (NBLH) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. In the last seven days, Nblh has traded 58.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nblh has a market capitalization of $63.58 million and approximately $1,130.53 worth of Nblh was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nblh token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Nblh

Nblh’s launch date was July 31st, 2022. Nblh’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. Nblh’s official Twitter account is @nblhdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nblh’s official website is nblhdao.io. Nblh’s official message board is medium.com/@nblhdoa.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nblh (NBLH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nblh has a current supply of 900,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nblh is 0.00700305 USD and is up 9.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,432.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nblhdao.io/.”

