Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 132.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NRDY. Raymond James lowered their target price on Nerdy from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Nerdy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Nerdy from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Nerdy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.95.

Nerdy Stock Performance

NYSE NRDY opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $345.12 million, a PE ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2.63. Nerdy has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nerdy ( NYSE:NRDY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $42.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.54 million. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 52.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nerdy will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Heidi Robinson sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $37,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,231,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 5,000,000 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $17,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi Robinson sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $37,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,231,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nerdy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDY. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nerdy during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Nerdy during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nerdy by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nerdy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,344,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 76,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nerdy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

