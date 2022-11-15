NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP reduced its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,586 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in NetApp were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTAP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 237.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in NetApp by 43.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in NetApp by 3,438.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NetApp by 410.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $94.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of NetApp to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

NetApp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $73.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.82. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.56 and a 12-month high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

