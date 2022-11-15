Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.55.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $299.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Netflix by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 69,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,170,000 after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.9% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 52,466.7% in the first quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 22.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 865 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.2% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

