Nevro (NVRO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

11/15/2022 – Nevro was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/7/2022 – Nevro was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/3/2022 – Nevro had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Nevro had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Nevro had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

10/12/2022 – Nevro is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Nevro is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Nevro had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $49.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NVRO traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.01. 1,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,475. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 7.05. Nevro Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $98.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.26.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $100.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.08 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Nevro by 294.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,081,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,415,000 after buying an additional 807,678 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nevro by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,322,000 after buying an additional 568,749 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 4,179.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 356,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,608,000 after purchasing an additional 347,778 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Nevro by 19.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,797,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,989,000 after buying an additional 287,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 493,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,641,000 after purchasing an additional 216,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

