Nevro (NVRO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Nevro (NYSE: NVRO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 11/15/2022 – Nevro was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/7/2022 – Nevro was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 11/3/2022 – Nevro had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2022 – Nevro had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/2/2022 – Nevro had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.
- 10/12/2022 – Nevro is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – Nevro is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/11/2022 – Nevro had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $49.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE NVRO traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.01. 1,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,475. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 7.05. Nevro Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $98.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.26.
Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $100.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.08 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.
