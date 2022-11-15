New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Stock Price Down 3.8%

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.57 and last traded at $47.92. 11,473 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,690,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research cut New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.68.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $731.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.10 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.38%. Research analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.08%.

Institutional Trading of New Fortress Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Further Reading

