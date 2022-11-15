New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target Cut to $63.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Cowen to $63.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on New Relic from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of New Relic to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.58.

New Relic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEWR traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.77. 1,241,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 0.92. New Relic has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.45 and a 200-day moving average of $55.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of New Relic

In other New Relic news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $115,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $1,793,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 47,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,408.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $115,460.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,730 shares of company stock worth $5,238,860. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in New Relic by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in New Relic by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

