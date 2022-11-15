New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jonestrading dropped their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.82.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

NYMT stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently -56.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 92.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 54.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

