NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Trading 20% Higher

Shares of NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE – Get Rating) traded up 20% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.36. 98,554 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 62,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Separately, Pi Financial decreased their price target on shares of NEXE Innovations from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 11.68 and a quick ratio of 9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91.

NEXE Innovations Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

