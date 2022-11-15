NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,750 ($79.32).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($66.98) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on NEXT from GBX 6,350 ($74.62) to GBX 5,500 ($64.63) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NEXT from GBX 6,000 ($70.51) to GBX 5,600 ($65.80) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on NEXT from GBX 8,100 ($95.18) to GBX 7,000 ($82.26) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

NEXT Stock Performance

LON NXT opened at GBX 5,662 ($66.53) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,225.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,883.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,004.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.88, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,306 ($50.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,440 ($99.18).

NEXT Cuts Dividend

NEXT Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a GBX 66 ($0.78) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. NEXT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

