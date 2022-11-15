NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (NESF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.88 on December 30th

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.88 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:NESF opened at GBX 107.45 ($1.26) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 109.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 111.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £633.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 635.29. NextEnergy Solar Fund has a one year low of GBX 95.39 ($1.12) and a one year high of GBX 123 ($1.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.63, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

