NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (NESF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.88 on December 30th

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.88 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
NextEnergy Solar Fund Price Performance
Shares of LON:NESF opened at GBX 107.45 ($1.26) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 109.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 111.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £633.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 635.29. NextEnergy Solar Fund has a one year low of GBX 95.39 ($1.12) and a one year high of GBX 123 ($1.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.63, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05.
About NextEnergy Solar Fund
