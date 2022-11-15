NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Short Interest Update

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the October 15th total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 437,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEP. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NEP traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.30. 2,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,106. NextEra Energy Partners has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $88.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.788 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.28%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.89.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

