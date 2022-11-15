NFT Price Down 21.7% This Week (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. NFT has a total market cap of $613,707.61 and approximately $78.13 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NFT has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar. One NFT token can now be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,930.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00010024 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008023 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00048132 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00043113 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005849 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00021693 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00243968 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000129 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01645761 USD and is up 5.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.