Noble Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR)

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:UUUU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Noble Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$13.00 price objective on the stock. Noble Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.74% from the company’s previous close.

EFR has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.75 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Energy Fuels Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of EFR stock opened at C$10.02 on Tuesday. Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of C$6.14 and a 12-month high of C$13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 19.23, a current ratio of 27.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,002.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Company Profile

In other news, Director Dennis Higgs sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.96, for a total transaction of C$49,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,455,598.16.

(Get Rating)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.