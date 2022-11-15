Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Short Interest Update

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the October 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.61. 876,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,012. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.06. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 40.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,612,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $444,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,570 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,457,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,377 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,117,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,804,000 after acquiring an additional 574,133 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Northern Trust by 1,080.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,974,000 after acquiring an additional 550,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $61,242,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.38.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

