Northland Securities Cuts CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Price Target to $33.00

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Northland Securities to $33.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Northland Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CEVA. TheStreet lowered CEVA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on CEVA from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on CEVA from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on CEVA from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on CEVA from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ CEVA traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.03. 143,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,443. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.75. CEVA has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $50.85. The firm has a market cap of $673.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.90, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of CEVA

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.30 million. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 15.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEVA will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in CEVA by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in CEVA by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in CEVA by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in CEVA by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 6.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

About CEVA

(Get Rating)

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.