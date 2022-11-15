NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Downgraded by Scotiabank

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.75.

Shares of TSE:NWH.UN traded down C$0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$10.84. The stock had a trading volume of 431,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,708. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 12 month low of C$9.80 and a 12 month high of C$14.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 6.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$11.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

