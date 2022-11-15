Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NWN. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Northwest Natural stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.49. 146,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,978. Northwest Natural has a one year low of $42.37 and a one year high of $57.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.05.

In other news, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $76,423.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,438 shares of company stock worth $76,522. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 101.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the third quarter worth $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 322.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Northwest Natural by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

