Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at DA Davidson to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.71% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Northwest Pipe in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Northwest Pipe Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Northwest Pipe stock traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $35.38. The company had a trading volume of 61,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,044. The firm has a market cap of $351.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.18. Northwest Pipe has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $35.48.

Insider Activity at Northwest Pipe

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Richard A. Roman sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $36,301.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,949.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Michael C. Franson sold 1,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $62,934.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard A. Roman sold 1,133 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $36,301.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,745 shares in the company, valued at $888,949.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,618 shares of company stock valued at $119,542. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 268.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 19.5% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Pipe

(Get Rating)

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

See Also

