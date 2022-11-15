NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Major Shareholder Daniel C. Javitt Sells 49,200 Shares

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) major shareholder Daniel C. Javitt sold 49,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $49,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,823,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,921,938.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.93. 132,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,572. NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79.

Get NRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts anticipate that NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRXP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 355.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 11,866 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 22,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on NRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.