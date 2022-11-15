NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Major Shareholder Daniel C. Javitt Sells 49,200 Shares

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) major shareholder Daniel C. Javitt sold 49,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $49,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,823,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,921,938.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.93. 132,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,572. NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79.
NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts anticipate that NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on NRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.
NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior.
