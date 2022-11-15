NuCypher Achieves Market Capitalization of $69.71 Million (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One NuCypher token can currently be bought for about $0.0992 or 0.00000591 BTC on popular exchanges. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $69.71 million and approximately $34.62 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NuCypher has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.03 or 0.00582099 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,106.18 or 0.30320602 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About NuCypher

NuCypher was first traded on October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NuCypher Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

