NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its stake in NVIDIA by 121.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.65.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $4.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.30. The stock had a trading volume of 747,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,041,428. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $416.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.27 and its 200-day moving average is $157.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

