Nwam LLC Acquires 1,302 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 323,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 15,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 52,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 20,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 164,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $32.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.73 and its 200-day moving average is $31.60. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $40.51.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

