Nwam LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMCG. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 45,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 70,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IMCG opened at $55.81 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $48.44 and a 52-week high of $76.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.92 and a 200 day moving average of $54.66.

