Nwam LLC Has $568,000 Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 124.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 645,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,167,000 after acquiring an additional 357,299 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut CSX to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.31.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.65. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

