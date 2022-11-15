Nwam LLC Has $696,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 128.3% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 60.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 28.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 83.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.4 %

CVS opened at $97.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $127.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.86.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

