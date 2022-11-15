Nwam LLC Purchases 2,622 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

SCHP stock opened at $52.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.39. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.95.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.