Nwam LLC Purchases 502 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $218.71 on Tuesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $166.97 and a 52 week high of $318.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.41.

