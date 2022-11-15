Nwam LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Nwam LLC owned about 0.08% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKF. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day moving average is $17.37. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $53.50.

