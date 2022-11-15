Nwam LLC Sells 184 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Nwam LLC lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 132.1% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 89.9% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $177.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.13. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $199.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $161.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. StockNews.com lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.26.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

