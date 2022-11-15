Nwam LLC Sells 2,621 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Nwam LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McDonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 228.0% in the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,018,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 205.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 605,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,810,000 after buying an additional 85,167 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.03. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $42.22 and a 12 month high of $59.39.

