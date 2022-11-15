Nwam LLC Sells 7,482 Shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Nwam LLC lessened its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,482 shares during the period. Nwam LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 24,511 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 382,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 26,018 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 86,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 329,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Financial LLC increased its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resolute Financial LLC now owns 76,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

FAX stock opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $4.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

