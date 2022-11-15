OFS Credit (OCCI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.85 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect OFS Credit to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OFS Credit Price Performance

NASDAQ:OCCI opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70. OFS Credit has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $13.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.43.

OFS Credit Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 12th. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -173.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCCI. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Credit during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Credit during the first quarter worth about $1,206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OFS Credit by 5.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Credit during the second quarter worth about $148,000. 7.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Featured Articles

