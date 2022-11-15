OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Acquired by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in OGE Energy by 60.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in OGE Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 182,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in OGE Energy by 8.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 270,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,444,000 after purchasing an additional 20,785 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in OGE Energy by 64.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in OGE Energy by 112.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares during the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE OGE traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,705. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.78. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.28 and a 1 year high of $42.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.68.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.414 dividend. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.70%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OGE. TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of OGE Energy to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

About OGE Energy

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.