Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Lowered to $70.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Okta from $117.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Okta in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.93.

Okta Trading Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $51.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.67. Okta has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $272.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.35) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $232,868.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,562.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $232,868.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,562.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,797 shares of company stock worth $3,359,843 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Okta by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Okta by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Okta by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

