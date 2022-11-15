Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Purchased by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,657 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Old National Bancorp worth $10,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 535.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

ONB stock opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $20.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.67.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $461.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.18 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Old National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $251,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ONB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Old National Bancorp to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Further Reading

