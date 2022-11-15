Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP) Short Interest Update

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the October 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of ONBPP stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.01. 2,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,029. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $27.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 20th. Investors of record on Sunday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Old National Bancorp stock. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONBPP Get Rating ) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

