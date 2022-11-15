Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP) Short Interest Update

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the October 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Old National Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of ONBPP stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.01. 2,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,029. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $27.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.25.
Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 20th. Investors of record on Sunday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Old National Bancorp
Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Old National Bancorp (ONBPP)
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.