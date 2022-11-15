Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY) Trading Down 1.6%

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Rating) dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$62.00 and last traded at C$62.00. Approximately 763 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$62.99.

Olympia Financial Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$149.17 million and a PE ratio of 17.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$60.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$60.47.

Olympia Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Olympia Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.48%.

About Olympia Financial Group

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and divisions.

