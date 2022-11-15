Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Olympic Steel Stock Up 0.2 %

ZEUS stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,957. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $336.13 million, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.74. Olympic Steel has a 12 month low of $19.92 and a 12 month high of $43.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.35.

Institutional Trading of Olympic Steel

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Olympic Steel by 47.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 53,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 17,336 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. grew its position in Olympic Steel by 25.6% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 13,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Olympic Steel by 244.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 18,541 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

