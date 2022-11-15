onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Purchased by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the quarter. onsemi comprises about 1.1% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in onsemi were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of onsemi during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of onsemi by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of onsemi by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Get onsemi alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on onsemi from $65.00 to $70.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen increased their target price on onsemi from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on onsemi from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on onsemi from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.02.

onsemi Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of onsemi stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.08. 182,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,815,752. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.68. onsemi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $77.28.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other onsemi news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,209,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About onsemi

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.